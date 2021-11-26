Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Nuggets on Friday

The Milwaukee Bucks head out to the Midwest to take on the Denver Nuggets in a battle of two top teams from last season who are underperforming a bit in 2021-22. The Bucks haven’t been lately. Milwaukee has ripped off five wins in a row. The Nuggets are on the flip side of that win streak having lost five in a row.

Let’s take a look at the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Bucks-Nuggets on Friday night.

Bucks vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks -3.5

This feels like a trap. Are we being punk’d by the line? Where’s Ashton? Milwaukee has won five in a row, each game by at least 7 points. Now, there haven’t been any impressive wins during the streak, but it isn’t like the Nuggets are setting the world on fire. Denver could be without C Nikola Jokic (wrist) again, which would result in this line moving in favor of the Bucks. If I’m betting on the line now, I’m taking advantage of that prospect. Even if Jokic plays, the Bucks should have a good chance of clearing this number on the road.

Over/Under: Under 214

There’s part of me that is worried about the Nuggets putting up points if Jokic is out again. The highest output for Denver over this losing streak is 108 with most of the totals coming in around 100. There’s definitely a scenario in which the Bucks drop 115-120 points, which is encouraging. I’d feel better about going with the over if Jokic plays, so maybe wait on that news. Otherwise, give me the under if Milwaukee clamps down and holds Denver to around 90-95 points.

