Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Knicks on Friday

The Phoenix Suns (15-3) will take on the New York Knicks (10-8) at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Suns are riding a 14-game winning streak after taking down the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second of their four-game road trip. The Knicks are fresh off a 106-100 win at home over the Lakers and will hope to keep that momentum going.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Suns favored by 3.5 points, priced at -160 on the moneyline. The Knicks are +140 while the point total for Friday’s game is 216.

Suns vs. Knicks, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -3.5 (-110)

The Suns are absolutely on fire at the moment (no pun intended) after winning their last 14 games straight. Six of those came on the road as they’re in the midst of their third-longest winning streak in team history. Devin Booker has been averaging 23.1 points per game on the season, while dropping an impressive 35 in their win against the Cavs on Wednesday. Chris Paul added 17 points and 12 assists for another double-double. CP3 leads the league in assists, averaging 10.4 per game overall this season.

The Knicks, after starting strong, have cooled off while winning just four in their last 11 games. They’re 5-5 at home while the Suns are 7-1 on the road. Expect the Suns to win and cover in this one as they’re the hottest team in the league, showing no signs of slowing down.

Over/Under: Under 216 (-110)

While Phoenix has been dominant this season, their games have ended under the total 10 times through 18 played so far. On the road, they’ve gone under five out of eight times. The Knicks are in a similar boat, only going over the total six times in their 18 games. The under seems like the safe play here especially as the Knicks have topped out at 106 points in their last nine games. They’ve done that twice while failing to even hit triple digits three times in that same stretch.

