The Match V format: Which holes, what order, how many holes for Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

The format for The Match V between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Kopeka is a bit different than most events. While most golf matches take place over 18 holes, this one will be just 12 at Wynn Golf Club, though it will still be

Wynn is a beautiful oasis right off the Las Vegas Strip, with plenty more undulation and foliage than you would expect for a track built on top of a piece of flat, dry dirt. And while it can be a test for those coming to Sin City on vacation, for the best players in the world it might as well be an old Pub Linx muni. Expect plenty of birdies, as par won’t be a score to win most of these holes.

Order of holes

The other thing to remember is they’re not going in the normal order of the course: According to Alex Myers at Golf Digest, this is the order of the holes being played: 16, 3, 12, 13, 11, 5, 14, 9, 7, 8, 18, 17.

That means the signature 18th, with a waterfall behind the green that mimics the one you can see from any room facing the Las Vegas Boulevard at either Wynn or Encore, will be the next-to-last hole instead of the finisher. All the more chance to have it seen on camera, as well as some of the more dramatic risk-reward holes on the course.

Yardage of holes to be played

16th: Par 4, 486 yards

3rd: Par 5, 515 yards

12th: Par 3, 209 yards

13th: Par 5, 520 yards

11th: Par 5, 591 yards

5th: Par 3, 147 yards

14th: Par 4, 442 yards

9th: Par 4, 464 yards

7th: Par 3, 157 yards

8th: Par 5, 536 yards

18th: Par 3, 249 yards

17th: Par 4, 395 yards

Format

This is a match play event, so each hole is a separate entity from all previous ones. The player with the low score on each hole is the winner, and if both players are tied, the hole is “halved.”

If a player attains the required score before all holes are needed, they are declared the winner and the match is over. That’s how you’ll see a golfer win with a score of say “3 & 2,” which means the winning player has a three hole lead, and since there were only two holes left to play, the match was declared over before the final two holes were played.