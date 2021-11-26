History of The Match ahead of Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

The fifth edition of Capital One’s The Match takes place on Black Friday, as Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka battle it out on the Las Vegas Strip at the Wynn Golf Club live on TNT at 4:00 p.m.

This will be the first one where Phil Mickelson isn’t participating, but the avid sportsbettor might still have plenty of interest in this event, and will be in the broadcast booth commentating during all of it.

Missed the first four versions of these made-for-TV events? We catch you up below on what happened the last four times these made-for-tv golf events took place.

Nov. 23, 2018: ”The Match” Phil Mickelson vs. Tiger Woods

Location: Shadow Creek, Las Vegas, NV

Winner: Phil Mickelson

Mickelson knocked off his longtime rival on the exclusive course just north of the Las Vegas Strip. While the events since have all been for charity, this one was for the cash: Mickelson banked a winner-take-all $9 million, with Tiger getting $1 million for the 22 holes played. Mickelson won 1-up in match play on the fourth extra hole.

May 24, 2020: “The Match 2: Champions for Charity” Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning vs. Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

Location: The Medalist, Hobe Sound, FL

Winner: Tiger Woods-Peyton Manning

A clutch putt from Woods on 18 sealed the match under extremed darkness due to weather delays. Woods and Manning were 1-Up winners. They also raised over $20 million for COVID-19 relief.

Nov. 27, 2020 ”The Match: Champions for Change” Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley vs. Peyton Manning and Stephen Curry

Location: Stone Canyon Golf Club, Oro Valley, AZ

Winner: Phil Mickelson-Charles Barkley

FIGJAM and The Chuckster closed out the quarterback and the point guard 4 and 3 in a match with plenty of trash talk, but not much drama. They also raised $6.4 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and added four million meals for Feeding America.

July 6, 2021 “The Match IV: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady vs. Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers

Location: The Reserve at Moonlight Basin, Big Sky, Montana

Winner: Bryson DeChambeau-Aaron Rodgers

Not much doubt about this one, as DeChambeau and Rodgers were in control throughout and finished as 3&2 winners. The gorgeous backdrop of a course at high elevation not often seen also led to DeChambeau hitting a 480-yard drive that was in play, and he didn’t quite get all of it. Though the players were entertaining on the course, the golf itself wasn’t exactly legendary stuff from any of the four participants.