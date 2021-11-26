How to live stream The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

Golf fans will have a Black Friday that could be memorable as frene-enemies Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will meet up at The Match V on November 26th at 4:00 p.m. ET from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

The pair will only be playing 12 holes of match play, and won’t be walking the course in the usual order you’d see if you were paying the $550 greens fees to play the track as a guest of the hotel. It’s match play, which means each hole is a separate entity, and we might not even play all 12 holes if someone gets enough of a lead.

Coverage for The Match begins Friday, November 26th at 4 p.m. ET. on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. You can also stream the event online at TNT’s website, or via the TNT App on both Apple and Google platforms.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the celebrity golf match, you can stream it on Watch TNT or via their mobile app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, DeChambeau is a -125 favorite to win, making Koepka a +105 underdog.