Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr.: What time is the weigh-in for Saturday’s fight

We finally get the lightweight champ in action. Teofimo Lopez has been scheduled to face George Kambosos Jr. for nearly six months, and it’s finally happening. The bout originally scheduled for June 5th at the Miami Marlins ballpark is finally happening, just on November 26th at Madison Square Garden.

Lopez is putting his three sanctioning body titles and The Ring title on the line, along with his 16-0 record against the 19-0 IBF mandatory challenger Kambosos. Lopez is a big favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at -1000 while Kambosos is a +600 underdog.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday evening, and the day prior we get the weigh-in. The two fighters had their final press conference, but the weigh-in is the final event before fight night. The fighters can max out at 135 pounds, and they’ll likely come in close to that. In their respective last bouts, Lopez maxed out at 135 pounds and Kambosos weighed in at 134 ¾ pounds.

Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full Card for Lopez vs. Kambosos