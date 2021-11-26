Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. weigh-in live stream: How, when to watch weigh in

After months of delays, Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr. are finally squaring off this weekend for three of the four major lightweight titles. However, the day before, we get the official weigh-ins for the 135-pound bout. The weigh-in is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Friday and will air exclusively on DAZN. It’s unlikely we see the two fighters on the stage anywhere close to 1 p.m, but that’s the official start time.

Lopez and Kambosos were scheduled to fight on June 5th at LoanDepot Park in Miami. It was moved to the 19th, and then moved to August 14th after Lopez tested positive for COVID-19. The fight had to be moved due to a Marlins baseball game and that led to various scheduling issues and multiple new dates. Triller was originally staging the fight and then was found to be in default of the contract. Eventually Saturday was finalized. We’ll believe it when both men step in the ring.

Lopez is 16-0 and holds the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles. This is being described as a bout for the undisputed lightweight title. Devin Haney is the WBC champion, so I suppose there is theoretically some dispute. Regardless, Lopez tops the division and is a sizable -1000 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Kambosos is a +600 underdog.

We don’t expect any surprises at the weigh-in, but it wouldn’t be boxing if something crazy didn’t happen. Here’s a look at the full card. We’ll update with weigh-in results Friday afternoon.

Full Card for Lopez vs. Kambosos