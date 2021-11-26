DraftKings Free $25K pool picks for The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

For the first four editions of The Match, it’s been about fun and raising some money for charitable endeavors. But this one might have a twinge of rivalry and awkward, as Bryson DeChambeau takes on nemesis Brooks Koepka from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas on Friday.

The event kicks off at 4 p.m. ET on TNT, and for golf fans across the world seeing the interaction between the competitors will be almost as fun as watching them dominate a course that’s not known for its difficulty. And thanks to your friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, you can even win part of a free $25,000 as well! Just make the correct predictions for 10 questions about the match, and you’ll be set to win!

Below is a look at some predictions for Friday’s Free $25K DraftKings Pool for The Match between Bryson DeChambeau & Brooks Koepka.

The Match pool picks

Will The Match end before Hole 12?

Yes

No

It’s very possible one of these guys does not acclimate well to the unusual format of playing pressure-packed while commentators are chirping in your ear. And that’s before the chirping you’re likely to hear from your opponent. One shines and one likely wilts, but we’ll see.

Who will have the better 8th Hole score?

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Tie / Any other outcome

The 8th is actually the 9th hole normally, which is a Par 4 at 464 yards. With the length both these players have, that’s a drive and a flip-wedge. The math says they’ll likely split the putting contest on the green.

Who will hit the longer tee shot on Hole 10?

Bryson DeChambeau

Brooks Koepka

Koepka is one of the longest hitters ever on the PGA Tour. DeChambeau is the longest hitter in the history of the PGA Tour. As good as Koepka is with the 1-wood, he’s found an adversary that’s patently absurd with a drive in his hand. Brooks certainly can win this with his tee-to-green game, but the longer hitter is DeChambeau by a decent margin.