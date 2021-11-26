The Dayton Flyers have struggled to open the 2021-22 season, and it doesn’t get any easier when they head to Phog Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday in Lawrence, Kansas.

KU has rolled so far this season, going 4-0 including an 87-74 win over Michigan State to open the season at Madison Square Garden. Ochai Agbaji is one of the leading scorers in the nation at 24.3 points per game, and integrating Arizona State transfer Remy Martin has been seamless as he’s averaging 11 points and almost three assists per game.

Dayton lost to UMass Lowell, Lipscomb, and Austin Peay, but then ran Miami off the floor in a 76-60 win on Thursday. Malachi Smith was the start with 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds in what might be a bounce back win for Anthony Grant, who will need to play really well in the A-10 to even have a shot with the losses they have currently.

How to watch Dayton vs. #4 Kansas

When: Friday, November 26th, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: HP Field House, Orlando, FL

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Kansas -15

Total: 136.5

The Pick

Kansas -15

The Jayhawks are just overwhelming teams this season, and any momentum the Flyers have found is somewhat limited because it’s possible the Hurricanes are just terrible. KU should roll here.

