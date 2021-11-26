The VCU Rams will finish their trip to The Bahamas with a matchup against the No. 22 UConn Huskies on Friday from the Atlantis Resort in Nassau on the final day of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

UConn (5-1) certainly didn’t get the benefit of the whistle in the semifinals of this event, falling 64-60 to Michigan State after beating Auburn in double overtime the day before. Adama Sanogo has been a breakout star for the Huskies this season, averaging 18.5 points per game, while Tyrese Martin brings in 13.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per contest for a team that could be a force by season’s end.

VCU put Syracuse into the losers bracket 67-55 before falling to the defending national champs Baylor 69-61. This is a much slower tempo Rams team than we’ve seen in the past (262nd in pace), but they can get stops at ninth in adjusted defense. They also use their depth with 10 players averaging more than 10 minutes per game so far.

How to watch VCU vs. #22 UConn

When: Friday, November 26th, 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena, Nassau, Bahamas

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -8

Total: 124.5

The Pick

Over 124.5

The Rams are for real, and can get enough stops to keep this close. But while VCU games this year have averaged a total of 110 points, UConn will want to speed them up and should be able to do so.

