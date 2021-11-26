The No. 25 Xavier Musketeers will take on the Virginia Tech Hokies in the consolation game of the NIT Season Tip-Off on Friday, November 26th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Xavier got off to a strong start to their season including an impressive victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes, but the lost their most recent matchup to the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday. Adam Kunkel did not play due to an illness, so be sure to check for updates on his status prior to game time.

Virginia Tech lost their first game as well on Wednesday in a 69-61 defeat to the Memphis Tigers in what was by far their toughest test of the year. The Hokies are very balanced on both ends of the floor as they rank No. 28 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency in the latest KenPom ratings.

How to watch #25 Xavier vs. Virginia Tech

When: Friday, November 26th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPNU

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Virginia Tech -3

Total: 135

The Pick

Under 135

The sample size is not significant to this point of the season, but Virginia Tech has been playing at an extremely slow pace as the Hokies rank No. 317 in possessions per game. With a slower pace, possessions are limited and we’re expecting less points than the projected total with a pair of quality defenses.

