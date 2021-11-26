The No. 9 Memphis Tigers advanced to the NIT Season Tip-Off championship game where they will take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday, November 26th from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Memphis is 5-0 and coming off a 69-61 victory over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Wednesday. The Tigers will enter as the No. 1 team in adjusted defensive efficiency in the latest KenPom ratings as only one opponent scored more than 65 points against this defense through the first five matchups.

Iowa State finished off an impressive upset when they took down the No. 25 Xavier Musketeers as nearly double-digit underdogs on Wednesday to get to this game. Despite a 5-0 start, the Cyclones still rank No. 95 in KenPom overall with their strength comin on the defensive end of the floor.

How to watch Iowa State vs. #9 Memphis

When: Friday, November 26th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

TV: ESPN2

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Memphis -11.5

Total: 140.5

The Pick

Under 140.5

Both teams have played good defense to this point in the season, and that’s where the strengths are for both programs. After shooting 1-of-20 from the three-point line in a win over Alabama State, the Cyclones knocked down at least 50% of their shots from long range their last two games with a combined 45 attempts. That is not sustainable, and the Tigers should do well in defending the three-point line to keep this total under.

