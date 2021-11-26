What time is The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka

The Match between Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka is something we haven’t really seen from professional golf before: Two guys that don’t like each other taking it out on the course, with microphones and cameras there to document every awkward interaction or verbal jab.

This isn’t exactly Shell’s Wonderful World of Golf, but we’re here for it anyway. And the drama between the players will be more anticipated than any of the shots they might hit.

You can catch The Match at 4:00 p.m. ET live from Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas. The broadcast will be aired on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HLN. If you need to watch this and don’t have access to those channels, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

You can also stream the event online at TNT’s website, or via the TNT App on both Apple and Google platforms, but again you’ll need a login from a cable or streaming TV provider.

And because the match is only 12 holes, it should be a tight golf event of a bit more than two hours most likely. And you might want to have the volume up for this event, with some college football on mute on another screen so as not to miss the drama in Sin City.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Bryson DeChambeau is a -125 favorite to win, with Brooks Koepka at +105 underdog.