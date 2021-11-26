How much will Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka make for The Match?

The one-on-one battle all of golf social media has been waiting for is here, but instead of cashing in on the event, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka will be playing for their favorite charitable endeavors instead of their bank accounts at The Match V on Friday in Las Vegas.

Bryson DeChambeau has chosen to donate his “winnings” to Shriner’s Hospital, while Koepka’s cash will be for St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Although both won’t exactly go unrewarded for their efforts on Friday, because the PGA Tour’s controversial $40 million Player Impact Program will reward them for all the social media clicks and clips that will be generated from the event.

That program rewards players for things such as Google searches, Nielsen Brand Exposure ratings, Q-Ratings, and more that has nothing to do with putting the ball in the hole.

As to how much they’ll be donating to charity, that will depend on how they perform. Besides money for the winner and loser, special props on the course will determine the final payout. One example is the ”DraftKings Closest to the Hole” on No. 4. The player closest to the hole on the Par 3 will get $50,000 for their charity of choice. Stick it to five feet or less, and add-on another $150k.

And if someone makes an ace? That’s worth $2 million.