How to watch AEW Rampage via live stream and what to watch on the November 26th episode

AEW returns to your tv screens tonight with another episode of Rampage airing on TNT. As usual, three matches are on the card as the company brings us a Black Friday edition of the show.

This episode was taped following Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

How to watch AEW Rampage

Date: Friday, November 26

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch on AEW Rampage

AEW Women’s World Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. is set to be in action against former champion Riho in a ‘Black Friday Deal’ match. The stipulation is that if Riho scores a victory, she becomes the No. 1 contender for Baker’s title. It’ll be interesting to see how this one shakes out.

Also on the card, former Undisputed Era members Adam Cole and Bobby Fish once again re-forge their alliance when taking on Orange Cassidy and Wheeler Yuta in tag team action. And Eddie Kingston will go one-on-one with Daniel Garcia.