Iowa starting quarterback for game vs. Nebraska: Alex Padilla or Spencer Petras

The No. 16 Iowa Hawkeyes head out on the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers with the potential to win the Big Ten West depending on what happens on the final weekend of the regular season.

While the Hawkeyes’ postseason future remains uncertain, there is some clarity on what is happening with their quarterback situation as Alex Padilla will get the start for the regular season finale.

Padilla entered the game early in a 17-12 win over the Northwestern Wildcats for Spencer Petras, who started the first nine games of the season. Petras missed the last two games with an injury but is listed as the backup quarterback on the team’s official depth chart and would be available if Padilla is injured or ineffective.

Over the last three games - all Iowa victories - Padilla has completed 35-of-69 (50.7%) of his passes for 461 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. On the season, Petras completed 58.3% of throws for 1,430 yards with nine touchdowns and six picks, and the Hawkeyes went 6-2 in the eight games he played the majority of.

Nebraska will be without starting quarterback Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier this week.

Iowa can clinch the Big Ten West with a win on Friday in addition to a Wisconsin Badgers road loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday.

Nebraska is a 1-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the over/under set at 40.