Dillon Gabriel injury: Status of Central Florida quarterback for game vs. USF

The UCF Knights have been without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel since mid-September with a broken clavicle, and it remains to be seen if he will return for the final game of the regular season on Friday against the USF Bulls.

Gabriel broke his collarbone late in UCF’s 42-35 loss to the Louisville Cardinals and missed the last eight games. He is not listed on the team’s latest depth chart as he tries to recover from the injury in addition to an illness, but Gabriel has returned to practice.

Freshman Mikey Keene has been getting the starts in Gabriel’s place. On the season, he has completed 64.7% of his passes for 1,471 yards with 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the three games he played, Gabriel completed 68.6% of throws for 814 yards with nine touchdowns and three picks.

The Knights will look to close out their regular season by winning five of their last six games in Year 1 under Gus Malzahn, while USF is looking to avoid ending on a five-game losing streak.

UCF is a 17.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 62.