Tiyon Evans to transfer from Tennessee

On the day before the Tennessee Volunteers are set to close out what has been a successful first regular season under Josh Heupel, their leading rusher Tiyon Evans announced he is entering the transfer portal.

All Love Rocky Top✊ pic.twitter.com/Sd3z9EYDnY — Tiyon Evans (@darealballer_15) November 26, 2021

Evans is a transfer from Hutchinson Community College in Kansas and battled through injuries during his lone season at Tennessee. He had just one carry for nine yards against the Kentucky Wildcats and did not play in the previous two games against the Georgia Bulldogs and South Alabama Jaguars.

It is also worth nothing Evans is eligible for the NFL Draft because he is now three years out of high school after a couple years at Hutchinson Community College in Kansas.

Evans had 81 carries for 521 yards and six touchdowns during his freshman season, as well as four receptions for 74 yards and another score.

Tennessee became bowl eligible with a victory last week and will host the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. The Volunteers are 31-point favorites with the over/under set at 63.5.