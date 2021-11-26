Skylar Thompson injury: Status of Kansas State quarterback for game vs. Texas

Update 11:25 a.m. It looks like Thompson will not be under center for KSU today.

Skylar Thompson is dressed, but Will Howard is taking warm-up snaps from starting center Noah Johnson.



Looks like Howard will start today for K-State. Thompson possibly available in some capacity. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) November 26, 2021

Will Howard and Jaren Lewis both took some snaps with starting center Noah Johnson.



Skylar Thompson off to the side. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) November 26, 2021

The Kansas State Wildcats will close out their regular season on Friday afternoon with a road matchup with the Texas Longhorns, and we’ll see if they will be with their starting quarterback Skyler Thompson to begin the game.

Can’t promise he will play just yet, but Skylar Thompson is dressed and going through initial warm ups with Kansas State. — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) November 26, 2021

Thompson is dressed and on the field during warmups, but there hasn’t been an announcement whether he will be the guy at QB to start the game or whether he will even play. Thompson suffered a lower body injury late in last week’s 20-10 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said earlier this week that Thompson has an outside chance to play, and it seemed more likely Will Howard would get the start in his absence.

Thompson missed two full games in September with a knee injury and on the season, he has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,854 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Howard could be the starter on Friday, and he has completed 50% of his passes on 42 attempts for 267 yards with a touchdown and interception in four appearances this season.

Despite the loss last weekend, the Wildcats will look to close out their regular season with their fifth victory over their final six games. Meanwhile, Texas has lost six consecutive games.

Kansas State is a 2.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 54.