 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Skylar Thompson injury: Status of Kansas State quarterback for game vs. Texas

Will the Wildcats oft-injured quarterback start in the regular season finale against the Longhorns?

By Erik Buchinger
Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Skylar Thompson drops back to pass against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Update 11:25 a.m. It looks like Thompson will not be under center for KSU today.

The Kansas State Wildcats will close out their regular season on Friday afternoon with a road matchup with the Texas Longhorns, and we’ll see if they will be with their starting quarterback Skyler Thompson to begin the game.

Thompson is dressed and on the field during warmups, but there hasn’t been an announcement whether he will be the guy at QB to start the game or whether he will even play. Thompson suffered a lower body injury late in last week’s 20-10 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman said earlier this week that Thompson has an outside chance to play, and it seemed more likely Will Howard would get the start in his absence.

Thompson missed two full games in September with a knee injury and on the season, he has completed 68.8% of his passes for 1,854 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions.

Howard could be the starter on Friday, and he has completed 50% of his passes on 42 attempts for 267 yards with a touchdown and interception in four appearances this season.

Despite the loss last weekend, the Wildcats will look to close out their regular season with their fifth victory over their final six games. Meanwhile, Texas has lost six consecutive games.

Kansas State is a 2.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook with the point total set at 54.

More From DraftKings Nation