Ezekiel Elliott could see touches limited moving forward with knee injury

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a bone bruise on his knee a few weeks ago and has been dealing with the injury ever since. We saw him lose touches to Tony Pollard on Thursday and for good reason. Pollard was much more explosive, even though he had some big plays called back by penalties.

From @GMFB: The #Cowboys may alter Zeke Elliott's touches as he deals with a bone bruise in his knee, while #Raiders TE Darren Waller will have tests today on a knee injury suffered last night. He was not in a lot of pain late, so maybe good news there. pic.twitter.com/yol4PsuPr8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 26, 2021

This knee injury likely won’t go away unless they rest Elliott and that doesn’t seem to be in the plans at the moment. We should expect to continue to see a healthy dose of Pollard, whose fantasy football upside will only continue to rise while Elliott isn’t 100 percent.

Could we see Pollard take over the job completely? Possibly. The two were already splitting work and their roles could get flip-flopped. But it does appear that Elliott will remain the goal line back for the time being, which will hurt Pollard’s upside due to the huge impact touchdowns can make on fantasy.