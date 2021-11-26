 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ezekiel Elliott could see touches limited moving forward with knee injury

Cowboys RB will likely continue to see his workload lightened due to injury

By Chet Gresham
Ezekiel Elliott #21 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on ahead of the NFL game between Las Vegas Raiders and Dallas Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium on November 25, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott suffered a bone bruise on his knee a few weeks ago and has been dealing with the injury ever since. We saw him lose touches to Tony Pollard on Thursday and for good reason. Pollard was much more explosive, even though he had some big plays called back by penalties.

This knee injury likely won’t go away unless they rest Elliott and that doesn’t seem to be in the plans at the moment. We should expect to continue to see a healthy dose of Pollard, whose fantasy football upside will only continue to rise while Elliott isn’t 100 percent.

Could we see Pollard take over the job completely? Possibly. The two were already splitting work and their roles could get flip-flopped. But it does appear that Elliott will remain the goal line back for the time being, which will hurt Pollard’s upside due to the huge impact touchdowns can make on fantasy.

