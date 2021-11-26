Which teams are bowl eligible heading into last week of college football regular season?

As we enter the last weekend of the 2021 college football season, 55 are all but guaranteed a postseason spot with at least seven wins. But who will fill out the rest of the 2021 bowl game roster? That’s still to be determined, and expect plenty of teams to clamor for a bid that are around 6-6 at the end of the year.

There are 42 bowl games with 84 bowl spots available for 130 FBS teams in 2021, not including the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Teams with a 6-6 or better record are bowl-eligible, but teams that are 5-7 can be given consideration if there aren’t enough bowl-eligible teams after the season ends.

5-7 teams are chosen in order of their current Academic Progress Rate (APR Score), but all 6-6 teams must be given a postseason berth first before any 5-7 team can be considered. Also teams that get to 6-7 by losing their conference championship game are also prioritized, but that won’t happen in 2021 as while two 6-5 teams in Kent State and Miami Ohio could win the MAC East Division, they play each other so at least one will finish 7-5.

FBS teams are allowed to count one win against an FCS team. If that FCS opponent offers at least 90% of the FCS football scholarship limit (which is 63) during a rolling two-year period, that win is prioritized over a win against a team with an FCS win that doesn’t meet the 90% threshold. Opponents from the Pioneer League, Ivy League, and Northeastern Conference of FCS by conference rule don’t meet the 90% requirement.

Here is the complete list of bowl eligible teams following the 2021 college football regular season: