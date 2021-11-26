Bills CB Tre’Davious White out for the season with torn ACL

The Buffalo Bills landed a massive 31-6 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Thanksgiving but suffered a big injury blow in the process. According to Adam Schefter, Bills CB Tre’Davious White did tear his ACL in the contest and is now out for the season. White was Buffalo’s top cornerback and helped solidify a unit that is still among the best in the league.

With White out for the year, the Bills will rely on Siran Neal and Taron Johnson to man the opposite side of Levi Wallace. Buffalo’s pass rush will also need to step up to avoid having the secondary cover for too long.

White finishes the season with one interception and six passes defended. Teams were starting to avoid throwing to his matchup, so these numbers may seem down but are actually proof of the corner’s effectiveness. Since entering the league, White has racked up 16 interceptions.