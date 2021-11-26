Dayton beats Kansas on first big buzzer beater of the season

Mustapha Amzil hit a buzzer-beating jumper to help the Dayton Flyers inch past No. 4 Kansas Jayhawks on Friday afternoon 74-73 in Orlando.

Dicky V had the call as the Flyers advanced to the semifinals of the ESPN Events Invitational. Check out the shot here:

Dick Vitale calling buzzer beater upsets>>>> pic.twitter.com/6IIfmf03Tx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 26, 2021

It’s an incredible turnaround for a Dayton program that looked left for dead just three days ago. Losses to UMass-Lowell, Lipscomb, and Austin Peay had them looking like a team that would struggle to even compete at the bottom of the Atlantic 10 Conference this year. Fast forward a couple days, and they’ve got a blowout win over Miami and now the biggest of headline victories over No. 4 Kansas on a neutral floor.

How the NCAA Selection Committee grades a team with the highest of highs and lowest of lows will be very interesting come the third week in March. But for now, enjoy the roller coaster Flyers fans. It looks like you’ve got a basketball season still worth watching.