Lincoln Riley has a lot of new Twitter followers that are LSU head coaches

It’s recruiting season in college football and that recruiting isn’t limited to coaches persuading players to join their program. With several high-profile schools like USC, LSU and Florida looking for new head coaches, administrations are also be looking to recruit top candidates for these jobs. One of those candidates is Oklahoma Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley, and he’s being linked to the LSU vacancy.

Lincoln Riley with some interesting new followers #LSU pic.twitter.com/7Jpo03NQtb — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) November 26, 2021

Riley is 55-9 at Oklahoma and has appeared in the College Football Playoff in three seasons. He doesn’t have any obvious coaching ties to the Louisiana area but consistently recruits in SEC territory. The Sooners are headed to the SEC in a few seasons, so it’s an interesting time to see if Riley will indeed jump ship. LSU would seem to be a great fit for Riley, who is an offensive-minded head coach. The Tigers have plenty of resources and access to top talent, although the path to the playoff would be somewhat tougher than it is in the Big 12.

For now, these are all just rumors and Twitter followers. But Riley would certainly fit the bill as a “splash hire” for LSU AD Scott Woodward. If Riley were to join LSU, it would then open up another marquee job at Oklahoma. And the Circle of Coaching continues unabated in what will be a wild silly season in college football.