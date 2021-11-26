SMU’s Sonny Dykes crosses town, becomes new head coach at rival TCU

There’s no rivalry like college football rivalry, and a head coach crossing directly from one side of a trophy game to another is very rare. But that’s exactly what SMU Mustangs head coach Sonny Dykes has done, as he is now the new head coach of the loathed TCU Horned Frogs,

News: SMU's Sonny Dykes is the next TCU head coach, replacing Gary Patterson.



Dykes, who will coach against Tulsa tomorrow, led SMU to three straight seasons of bowl eligibility.

Dykes is 47-30 in Dallas, taking over a beleaguered SMU program and guiding them to their first 10-win season since receiving the death penalty from the NCAA in the mid-1980’s. Though he never won a conference championship, he was a consistent winner in the best of the non Power Five leagues of college football.

Now he’ll be back in a Power Five league, as he was during four seasons at Cal from 2013-16. This also takes away the chance of Dykes moving back to Lubbock and taking the head job at Texas Tech, who was rumored to be interested. Dykes played baseball at Tech, while his father Spike Dykes was a legendary coach for the Red Raiders football program.