Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith both questionable in Week 12 vs. Titans

The New England Patriots can continue to cement themselves as contenders in the AFC with a win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12. New England’s tight ends were two of the team’s big free agency additions, and both are now questionable to play in Sunday’s contest.

Fantasy football implications

Of the two tight ends, Hunter Henry is the primary receiving tight end and should get more consideration in fantasy football leagues. Jonnu Smith does have the occasional play, but is primarily used as a blocker. This is a potential revenge game for Smith, who was previously with the Titans. However, Henry is the more widely used player in fantasy football lineups and his injury status is worth monitoring ahead of Smith’s. The Patriots are likely to lean on the running game in any situation, but Henry does merit lineup consideration over Smith assuming both players do eventually suit up in the contest.