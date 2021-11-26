Zion Williamson cleared for basketball activities

New Orleans Pelicans PF Zion Williamson has been cleared to resume basketball activities, the team announced Friday evening. Williamson has yet to play this season after having foot surgery in the offseason. It was initially thought he’d be able to return after a few months, but has only just been cleared to return to basketball activities. With this timeline, it’s realistic Williamson could be back by the middle-to-end of December.

We’ll see if we get a concrete timeline for Zion’s return. Chances are the team will ease him back into play since New Orleans is at the bottom of the standings. It’s unlikely Williamson’s return sparks the Pelicans on a run to the postseason. Though, with the new play-in tournament, New Orleans is only 6.0 games out of a spot at 4-16. Williamson’s return would be a huge boost obviously and would have a lasting impact on the entire Pelicans roster.