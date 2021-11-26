Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson questionable for Week 12

New England Patriots running backs Damien harris and Rhamondre Stevenson are both considered questionable after getting limited practices this week. We saw these two split work almost evenly last week, so if one were to sit, the other would likely be a stronger fantasy play.

The good news for the Patriots is that both backs appear likely to play after getting limited practices in. The team also has a tremendous amount of players listed on the injury report because Bill Belichick is a weirdo.

The Baltimore Ravens have been slightly above average against running backs this season, but they can be beaten by a concerted effort. If both backs go, both should have flex appeal, but they do hurt each other’s upside.

If both were to miss, J.J. Taylor and Brandon Bolden would see the most work with Bolden likely being the only back worth playing and only in PPR leagues.