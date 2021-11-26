Ja Morant goes to locker room Friday vs. Hawks

The Memphis Grizzlies saw their star point guard Ja Morant go down Friday against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter with a leg injury. Morant had to be helped to the locker room and is unlikely to return, although the team has not made an official announcement on his status.

The Grizzlies trail the Hawks 29-21 after one, and might not be able to sustain their offensive production without Morant. The guard had two points, one assist and one rebound in nine minutes before going down.

If Morant is out for an extended period of time, look for Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane to be the team’s primary offensive options. They’ll look to make up for Morant’s production, who is one of the more underrated value plays in fantasy basketball.

NBA bettors might also look to fade the Grizzlies if Morant is out for an extended period of time.