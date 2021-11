The No. 20 North Carolina State Wolfpack were down 30-21 to the rival North Carolina Tar Heels with 1:45 remaining at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Friday night.

They won 34-30 in one of the most dramatic comebacks you will ever see.

If Boston College beats Wake Forest tomorrow, the Wolfpack are through to the ACC Championship game to face Pitt in Charlotte next week.

More to come.