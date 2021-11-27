Alabama vs. Auburn picks and best bets for Week 13

The Alabama Crimson Tide will close out their regular season on the road against the Auburn Tigers in the Iron Bowl. A single loss in Alabama’s final two games would make things interesting for the Playoff committee, so this is a big game for the Tide. Meanwhile, Auburn is simply playing for bragging rights as they are already bowl eligible at 6-5. This will be the Tigers’ second full game with TJ Finley starting at quarterback filling in for Bo Nix, who was ruled out for the season.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 3 overall, 2 offense, 11 defense

Auburn: 29 overall, 44 offense, 25 defense

Injury update

Alabama

LB Keanu Koht - Questionable (foot)

Auburn

No new injuries to report

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 6-5 ATS

Auburn: 5-6 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 6-5

Auburn: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense

Auburn: 17 overall, 18 offense, 16 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -20.5

Total: 57

Moneyline: Alabama -1250, Auburn +750

Opening line: Alabama -21

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

59 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 1% chance of rain

The Pick

Alabama -20.5

With the point total continuing to grow, we lost any value we could’ve had with the over, so we’ll stick with the favorites to cover this number. I’m not sure there’s that big of a downgrade at quarterback for Auburn, but Alabama should be ready to pounce on the Tigers, which will end a less-than-encouraging regular season in Year 1 under Bryan Harsin. This is also a great opportunity for Bryce Young to put up some big numbers to help his Heisman case.

