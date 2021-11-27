How to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan via live online stream

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines meet up in Week 13 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. For the first time in a while, this game not only has Big Ten title implications but also College Football Playoff implications.

The Wolverines (10-1, 7-1 B1G) have had one of their better seasons in quite some time. Their lone loss on the season came to Michigan State in a game which they arguably outplayed the Spartans. They’re going to try to run the ball behind Hassan Haskins and Blake Corum all day while limiting OSU’s offense with their seventh-ranked defense in the FBS.

The Buckeyes (10-1, 8-0 B1G) lone loss came out of conference play to Oregon early in the season. I don’t think anybody would dispute that they’ve become an absolute wrecking crew of a team as the season has gone on and at this point are one of the top three, if not top two, teams in the nation. They just dismantled Michigan State a week ago, winning 56-7. Their elite WR corps and should test Michigan’s stout defense.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Ohio State is an 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.