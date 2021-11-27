How to watch Georgia vs. Georgia Tech via live online stream

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets meet up in Week 13 at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Georgia should roll quite easily in this one, as GT has nothing to play for except pride as they sit well shy of bowl eligibility.

Georgia Tech (3-8, 2-6 ACC) has had a tough season in 2021. They showed flashes of promise in 2020, but have crashed back down to Earth in a major way this season. Both their offense and defense sit firmly in the bottom half of the FBS rankings, giving up well over 30 points per game while scoring just over 27. The Yellow Jackets are currently riding a five-game losing streak and are coming off their worst defeat of the season last week, a 55-0 drubbing at Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC) are better than Notre Dame. Significantly better. No slight to the Irish, but Georgia is just significantly better than any other team playing college football in the year 2021. Their defense is elite, allowing just 83 points against them the entire season. That’s 7.5 per game, which is just absurd, especially considering most of the time the backups are playing most of the second half. The offense isn’t a joke either, scoring an average of 40 points per game, ranking seventh in all the FBS. This game really shouldn’t be close in any way. It’s really just slated to be a tune-up game before the Dawgs take on Alabama next week in Atlanta.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Georgia is a 35-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and isn’t even being offered on the moneyline. The point total set at 54.5.