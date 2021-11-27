How to watch Indiana vs. Purdue via live online stream

The Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 13 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. There’s truly nothing on the line in this game except pride, as IU tries to put a bow on an ugly season while the Boilermakers look to get momentum heading into bowl season.

The Hoosiers (2-9, 0-8 B1G) had one of the most unexpected seasons of the year. They were slated to have a good year, building off a 2020 campaign where they were ranked in the top 15 for the majority of the season. However, injuries and sloppy play on offense has brought Indiana back down to Earth, scoring just 18 points per game while allowing over 30 to their opponents, both rank in the bottom 30 of FBS teams. They’re just hoping to get at least one win in conference play.

Purdue (7-4, 5-3 B1G) on the other hand has had a bounce-back season after what was an underwhelming 2020. They’ve played the role of spoiler, knocking off both Iowa and Michigan State when each was ranked in the top-10, and have proven they can hang with just about any team in the nation unless you’re Ohio State. They have a solid defense, limiting the opposition to just 21 points per game, and WR David Bell is one of the best in the nation. It could be a long day for Tom Allen and the Hoosier faithful.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FS1. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue is a 15-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -650 on the moneyline. That makes Indiana a +460 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 50.5.