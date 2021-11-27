How to watch Alabama vs. Auburn via live online stream

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Auburn Tigers meet up in Week 13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on CBS. Alabama has already clinched the SEC West, but a loss would be damaging to their Playoff hopes.

Alabama (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is a heavy favorite in this matchup, and Bryce Young could be in for a huge game as they should be looking to pad his statistics for Heisman consideration. Meanwhile, Auburn (6-5, 3-4 SEC) faded down the stretch with three straight losses, and the Tigers will be without starting quarterback Bo Nix for the second straight game with an ankle injury that ended his season.

You can stream this matchup on via CBS you have a cable log-in or on the Paramount+ app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Alabama is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Auburn a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 57.