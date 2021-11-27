How to watch Clemson vs. South Carolina via live online stream

The Clemson Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks meet up in Week 13 at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. Clemson is not where they want to be late in the season, and their in-state rival is off to a solid start in a new era.

Clemson (8-3, 6-2 ACC) is a much better team than they were to start the season especially offensively, and they will go for their fifth consecutive win. The Tigers could still qualify for the ACC Championship Game if the Wake Forest Demon Deacons lose to the Boston College Eagles and the NC State Wolfpack to lose to the North Carolina Tar Heels. South Carolina (6-5, 3-5 SEC) has seen solid early returns in the Shane Beamer era as the Gamecocks are already bowl eligible with one game to go.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Clemson is an 11.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -450 on the moneyline. That makes South Carolina a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 43.