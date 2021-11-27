How to watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee via live online stream

The Vanderbilt Commodores and Tennessee Volunteers meet up in Week 13 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on SEC Network. The Volunteers are ahead of schedule in their rebuild, while Vanderbilt remains in the early stages.

Tennessee (6-5, 3-4 SEC) is in a great position for a 7-5 regular season in Year 1 under Josh Heupel, and fans should be excited for what the future of the program should be based on the early results especially offensively. Vanderbilt (2-9, 0-7 SEC) is finding out it’s much harder to turn this program around as the Commodores are likely to go winless in Clark Lea’s first season in charge of the program.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream on the SEC Network’s website. You can also live stream the SEC Network using WatchESPN or the ESPN app, but keep in mind that you’ll need a cable log in with access to the SEC Network. If you don’t have a log-in to access SEC Network for a live stream, you can get a free or discounted trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Tennessee is a 31-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -8000 on the moneyline. That makes Vanderbilt a +2500 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.