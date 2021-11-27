How to watch Texas A&M vs. LSU via live online stream

The Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers meet up in Week 13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Texas A&M will look to close out their season with six wins over their final seven games, while LSU needs a victory to earn a spot in a bowl game.

Texas A&M (8-3, 4-3 SEC) has a good chance at another win according to the oddsmakers, but the Aggies should be more concerned about keeping Jimbo Fisher around, though he has said all the right things and doesn’t appear to be ready to move on to another job. LSU (5-6, 2-5 SEC) lost three conference games in a row, and their season would end with a loss. With a win, it remains to be seen whether Ed Orgeron would coach in the bowl game as LSU continues to search for his replacement.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Texas A&M is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -240 on the moneyline. That makes LSU a +195 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 47.