 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch Arizona vs. Arizona State via live online stream

The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils face off on Saturday, November 27th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Football: Arizona State at Oregon State Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils meet up in Week 13 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on the Pac-12 Network. Without a whole lot at stake in this matchup, it’s all about bragging rights for the Territorial Cup.

Arizona State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) fell short of expectations this season as the Sun Devils have dealt with plenty of distractions including losing coaches due to an NCAA investigation. Meanwhile, Arizona (1-10, 1-7 Pac-12) has one victory this season, and it came against a depleted Cal Bears team to break a 20-game losing streak as Jedd Fisch has a ton of work to do in order to turn things around.

You can watch Saturday's game on Pac-12 Network, or you can watch via the Pac-12 Now app or at Pac-12 Live with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the apps, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Arizona State is a 20-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1375 on the moneyline. That makes Arizona a +800 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.

More From DraftKings Nation