How to watch BYU vs. USC via live online stream

The BYU Cougars and USC Trojans meet up in Week 13 at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. BYU has a chance to win their 10th game of the year, while USC will look to keep their bowl game hopes alive.

BYU (9-2) has one more regular season game to play without a conference, and a 10-win season would be extremely impressive in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. Meanwhile, USC (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) still has two regular season games to go because the Trojans were a part of the only COVID-postponed game, so they will play the Cal Bears on December 4th. USC needs consecutive wins to qualify for a bowl game.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

BYU is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -260 on the moneyline. That makes USC a +210 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 64.5.