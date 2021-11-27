How to watch Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State via live online stream

The Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 13 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. The one-loss, in-state rivals will play the first of what could be two matchups against one another if they meet up in the Big 12 Championship Game. This is Bedlam.

Oklahoma State (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) already clinched a spot in the conference title game, but the Cowboys should still be plenty motivated because they’re still alive for Playoff consideration. Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1 Big 12) would qualify for the Big 12 Championship with a victory and if the Sooners fall short, they would need the Baylor Bears to lose their game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders that begins at noon ET.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oklahoma State is a 4.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -190 on the moneyline. That makes Oklahoma a +160 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 49.5.