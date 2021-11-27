 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Oregon State vs. Oregon via live online stream

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers face off on Saturday, November 27th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger
Syndication: The Register Guard Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers meet up in Week 13 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. An improved Oregon State could lead to a compelling Civil War matchup as both programs are still in contention for a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

Oregon (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) is coming off a blowout loss to the Utah Utes but would get a rematch in the conference title with a victory on Saturday. Oregon State (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) is headed in the right direction under Jonathan Smith, and the Beavers could squeak their way into the Pac-12 Championship with a win and a Washington State Cougars loss to the Washington Huskies.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Oregon is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -300 on the moneyline. That makes Oregon State a +235 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 61.

