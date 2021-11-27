How to watch Notre Dame vs. Stanford via live online stream

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Stanford Cardinal meet up in Week 13 at Stanford Stadium in Stanford, California. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Notre Dame has one final chance to impress the Playoff committee and will need a win on Saturday to have any chance of cracking the top four.

Notre Dame (10-1) is unlike any other CFP contender as the Irish do not have a conference championship game to play, which could be a pro or a con depending on how the final two weeks of the season plays out. Stanford (3-8, 2-7 Pac-12) continues to head in the wrong direction as they close out another disappointing season, and it will be interesting to see what changes will be made heading into 2022.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Notre Dame is a 20.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1250 on the moneyline. That makes Stanford a +750 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.