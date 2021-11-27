How to watch Wisconsin vs. Minnesota via live online stream

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Golden Gophers meet up in Week 13 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Kickoff is set for 4:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. The winner of the Big Ten West will come down to the final day of the regular season.

Wisconsin (8-3, 6-2 Big Ten) is on a seven-game winning streak and would clinch the division with a victory with an eighth consecutive win. Minnesota (7-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a road win over the Indiana Hoosiers and will look to beat Wisconsin for the second time in the past 18 matchups between these two programs in the battle for Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it at FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable login Sports Go app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Wisconsin is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -280 on the moneyline. That makes Minnesota a +225 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 39.