How to watch Pitt vs. Syracuse via live online stream

The Pitt Panthers and Syracuse Orange meet up in Week 13 at the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Pittsburgh already clinched a spot in the conference title game, while Syracuse needs a win to become bowl eligible.

Pittsburgh (9-2, 6-1 ACC) clinched the ACC Coastal with last week’s home victory over the Virginia Cavaliers. This could be a big game for Kenny Pickett to put up some big numbers to take a late surge in Heisman voting. Syracuse (5-6, 2-5 ACC) was blown out in consecutive games against the Louisville Cardinals and NC State Wolfpack, and the Orange can play in a bowl game for the second time in the last eight years with a victory.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Pittsburgh is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -490 on the moneyline. That makes Syracuse a +340 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 58.5.