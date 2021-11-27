How to watch Virginia Tech vs. Virginia via live online stream

The Virginia Tech Hokies and Virginia Cavaliers meet up in Week 13 at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, Virginia. Kickoff is set for 3:45 p.m. ET and the game will air on ACC Network. Virginia will look to avoid a four-game losing streak, while Virginia Tech needs a win to reach a bowl game.

Virginia (6-5, 4-3 ACC) quarterback Brennan Armstrong returned to the field last week after missing a game, but the Cavaliers allowed 48 points in a loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers to end their chances at a spot in the conference title game. Virginia Tech (5-6, 3-4 ACC) lost to the Miami Hurricanes last weekend in their first game without head coach Justin Fuente as the Hokies need a new leader of the program.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can live stream it on the ACC Network subset of WatchESPN or ESPN app available for iOS, in the Google Play Store, Amazon App store and more. It will require a cable login with access to the ACC Network, however. If you don’t have a cable login with access, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Virginia is a 7-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -265 on the moneyline. That makes Virginia Tech a +215 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.5.