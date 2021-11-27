 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Penn State vs. Michigan State via live online stream

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan State Spartans face off Saturday, November 27th. Here’s how to watch the matchup.

By Erik Buchinger

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 13 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ABC. Both head coaches took advantage of a busy coaching carousel and are likely to see significant raises.

Even after getting hammered by the Ohio State Buckeyes last week, Michigan State (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) far exceeded what anybody expected out of the Spartans in Year 2 under Mel Tucker, and the university is reportedly set to reward him with a huge pay increase and extension. Penn State (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) put James Franklin rumors to bed as the two sides agreed on a 10-year contract earlier this week to keep him in charge of the Nittany Lions.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream the game with ABC, WatchESPN or via their mobile apps. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ABC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Penn State is a 2-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -180 on the moneyline. That makes Michigan State a +155 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.

