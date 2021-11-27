How to watch Hawai’i vs. Wyoming via live online stream

The Hawai’i Warriors and Wyoming Cowboys meet up in Week 13 at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on Spectrum PPV. The Cowboys have clinched bowl eligibility, but Hawai’i is still fighting for a postseason berth.

Wyoming (6-5, 2-5 MWC) started the season hot but fell into a funk during a four-game losing streak during the middle of the season. Though they’ve gotten back on track recently, winning two of their last three, both wins coming in resounding fashion. Their offense has scored about 30 points each in the last three games while the defense is giving up just 19 points per game in that span.

The Warriors (5-6, 2-5 MWC) need this win to continue their season and earn an opportunity to play in a bowl game. They’ve been inconsistent this season, throwing up a ton of points one week and falling flat the next. Two weeks ago they mustered just 13 points in a loss to UNLV, but put up 50 the following week in a big win over Colorado State. The defense needs to figure out how to stop somebody though, as they’re giving up nearly 33 points per game, which ranks 110 out of 130 in the FBS.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game on Saturday, you can stream it with a Spectrum PPV package available here, where a single game package is $69.99. Once you have a login to watch the game, the Spectrum TV App is available across most platforms, including XBox, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, Android and more.

Wyoming is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes Hawaii a +330 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 48.