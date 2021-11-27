Georgia vs. Georgia Tech picks and best bets for Week 13

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs continue to roll through just about every game they play, and they’ll get another chance as they head on the road to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Georgia is beating their opponents by an average of 32.7 points per game, while Georgia Tech is likely to finish their season with a six-game losing streak.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Georgia: 1 overall, 4 offense, 1 defense

Georgia Tech: 85 overall, 72 offense, 94 defense

Injury update

Georgia

WR Justin Robinson - Questionable (hamstring)

OL Jamaree Salyer - Questionable (foot)

LB Nolan Smith - Questionable (elbow)

Georgia Tech

OL Kenny Cooper - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia: 7-4 ATS

Georgia Tech: 4-7 ATS

Total

Georgia: Over 5-6

Georgia Tech: Over 5-5-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia: 3 overall, 3 offense, 2 defense

Georgia Tech: 32 overall, 42 offense, 22 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Georgia -35

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: N/A

Opening line: Georgia -34

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

59 degrees, 7 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia -35

Best of luck trying to find a stat that shows where the Bulldogs do not have a massive advantage in this game. It’s hard to see Georgia Tech getting much of anything going offensively as they match up with one of the best offenses you’ll ever see in college football. Additionally, the Yellow Jackets’ defense ranks No. 116 in opponent yards per play, so it seems unlikely they will have any sort of success stopping Georgia on Saturday in what should be another blowout.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.