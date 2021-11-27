Ohio State vs. Michigan picks and best bets for Week 13

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines have plenty at stake heading into Saturday’s game in Ann Arbor. The winner will clinch the Big Ten East and compete for a conference title next week and will remain contention for a Playoff spot, and the loser will look forward to what bowl game they’ll be invited to.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Ohio State: 2 overall, 1 offense, 14 defense

Michigan: 4 overall, 22 offense, 7 defense

Injury update

Ohio State

CB Sevyn Banks - Questionable (undisclosed)

DT Jaden McKenzie - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

RB Marcus Crowley - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Michigan

RB Blake Corum - Questionable (lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Ohio State: 6-4-1 ATS

Michigan: 9-2 ATS

Total

Ohio State: Over 6-5

Michigan: Over 5-6

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Ohio State: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense

Michigan: 17 overall, 17 offense, 18 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -7

Total: 64.5

Moneyline: Ohio State -290, Michigan +230

Opening line: Ohio State -7

Opening total: 60

Weather

37 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 9% chance of rain

The Pick

Ohio State -7

The Michigan defense ranks No. 7 in opponent yards per pass attempt, but the Wolverines have not seen anything close to the passing game Ohio State has this season. Will the Wolverines be able to keep up with an offense that ranks No. 1 in yards per play? I’ll bet against that and take the Buckeyes to take control of this rivalry once again.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.